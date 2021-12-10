Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

