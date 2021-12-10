Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

