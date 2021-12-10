Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Buys $52,465.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 234,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,370. The company has a market capitalization of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.56. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 670,921 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after buying an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,517,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.