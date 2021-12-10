Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

