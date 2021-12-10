ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARX. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.37.

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.29. 957,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.34. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$13.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

