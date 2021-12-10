Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.73.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ARCT stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
