Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

