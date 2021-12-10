Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $17,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,376. The firm has a market cap of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,352 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.