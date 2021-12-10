Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of Ares Management worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

