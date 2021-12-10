Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

