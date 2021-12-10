ArGoApp (ARGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

