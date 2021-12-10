Arion Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $29,044.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arion has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,126,781 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

