Ark (ARK) Market Cap Reaches $167.44 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Ark has a market cap of $167.44 million and $4.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,685,313 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

