Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 2,576 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 21,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,999.3% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

