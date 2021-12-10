Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,873.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,712.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

