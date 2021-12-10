Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $466,886.84 and $606.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.97 or 0.08336815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00317513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00935518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00077916 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00407220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00275110 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,660,037 coins and its circulating supply is 11,615,493 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

