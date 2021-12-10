Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 4,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.