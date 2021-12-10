Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $42.47 or 0.00087846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $32.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

