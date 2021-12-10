Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $254.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.32 million to $259.69 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($45.70) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,309,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

