ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €733.83 ($824.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($949.44) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($674.16) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About ASML

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.