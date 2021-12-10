ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to 3,040.00

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,373.33.

Shares of ASOMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. ASOS has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

