Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.97 on Friday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

