ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

