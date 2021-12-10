Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 13,145 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.80 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.