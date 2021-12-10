Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 81,765 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,765 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

