Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of EVERTEC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

