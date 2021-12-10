Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.