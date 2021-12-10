Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 33,170 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of NetScout Systems worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after buying an additional 883,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 125.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

