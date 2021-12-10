Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 333,438 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.53% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

