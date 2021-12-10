Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $232.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.06. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

