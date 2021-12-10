Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 420,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of SLF opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

