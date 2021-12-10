Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Forestar Group worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

