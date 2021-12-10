Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $78.75 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

