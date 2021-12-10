Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.