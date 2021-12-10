Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of SP Plus worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

