Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.88 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of CBIZ worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

