Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

