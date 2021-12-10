Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.96 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1,452.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of NOW worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

