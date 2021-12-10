Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

