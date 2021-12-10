Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.92 Million in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 879,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.80% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $1.92 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.