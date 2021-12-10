Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.03 Million in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $116.57 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.58.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.