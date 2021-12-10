Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.58% of Sientra worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Sientra by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.