Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Mueller Industries by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:MLI opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

