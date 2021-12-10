Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

