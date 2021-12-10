Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,577 shares of company stock valued at $122,397,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.