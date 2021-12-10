Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 35,709 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

