Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 26,641 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,641 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after acquiring an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,626 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIMO. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

