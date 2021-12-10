Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 424.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of CEVA worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $44.67 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.62, a P/E/G ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

