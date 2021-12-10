Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,527 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Par Pacific worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,659 shares of company stock worth $6,545,239. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $13.73 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

