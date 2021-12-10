Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 67,257 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.12. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

