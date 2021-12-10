Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.90 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Beverage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in National Beverage by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

